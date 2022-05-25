U.S.'s Blinken speaks with South Korean, Japanese counterparts on North Korea missile launch

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken bump elbows before the Japan-US Foreign Ministers Meeting at Happo-en in Tokyo, Japan May 23, 2022. Philip Fong/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts about North Korea's ballistic missile launch, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa "strongly condemned the DPRK’s ballistic missile launches as a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions" in Tuesday's call, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens

