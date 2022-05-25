U.S.'s Blinken speaks with South Korean, Japanese counterparts on North Korea missile launch
WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts about North Korea's ballistic missile launch, the State Department said on Wednesday.
Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa "strongly condemned the DPRK’s ballistic missile launches as a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions" in Tuesday's call, the department said in a statement.
