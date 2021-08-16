Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Uzbekistan says hundreds of Afghan soldiers flee over border with dozens of aircraft

TASHKENT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Afghan soldiers have fled to Uzbekistan with 22 military planes and 24 helicopters last weekend, including one aircraft that collided with an escorting Uzbek fighter jet causing both to crash, Uzbekistan said on Monday.

The Uzbek defence ministry earlier said an Afghan military jet had been shot down and crashed after crossing the border. read more

A total of 585 Afghan soldiers have arrived on aircraft and 158 more crossed the border on foot on Sunday, Uzbek prosecutor general's office said in a statement.

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams

An Afghan man who worked at the German army base in Mazar-i-Sharif on Monday described his fear of retaliation from Taliban insurgents if he and his family were not lifted out of Kabul where they are hiding.