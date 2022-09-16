Uzbekistan signs large deals with China, Russia

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

China's President Xi Jinping and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022. Press service of the President of Uzbekistan/Handout via REUTERS

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has signed deals worth $16 billion with China and $4.6 billion with Russia during their respective leaders' visits to the Central Asian nation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Deals with China include the construction of a China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, while projects with Russia are in machinery, chemicals, petrochemicals and geology sectors, ministry spokesman Yusuf Kabuljanov said.

Russia and China are major investors in Uzbekistan and the former Soviet republic's key trade partners.

They also lead the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional body which held a meeting this week in the Uzbek Silk Road city of Samarkand. read more

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Jonathan Oatis

