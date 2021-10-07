Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Uzbekistan starts producing Russian Sputnik V vaccine

1 minute read

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021. Zoltan Balogh/MTI/MTVA/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has started producing the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine domestically in a joint project with Russia, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's office said on Thursday.

The Central Asian nation also manufactures the Chinese-developed ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine on its territory.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:39 AM UTC

Philippines Vice President Robredo to run for president in 2022

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo said on Thursday she will run for the presidency in a 2022 election.

Asia Pacific
Myanmar central bank sees currency stabilising on new measures
Asia Pacific
Indonesia passes major tax overhaul bill, VAT to rise next year
Asia Pacific
Taiwan seeks international support after Chinese incursions
Asia Pacific
'A coward's palace': Australian PM slams social media amid defamation law controversy