Uzbekistan starts producing Russian Sputnik V vaccine
MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has started producing the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine domestically in a joint project with Russia, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's office said on Thursday.
The Central Asian nation also manufactures the Chinese-developed ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine on its territory.
