Uzbekistan starts producing Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021. Zoltan Balogh/MTI/MTVA/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has started producing the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine domestically in a joint project with Russia, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's office said on Thursday.

The Central Asian nation also manufactures the Chinese-developed ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine on its territory.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson

