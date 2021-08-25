Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

'Very probable' that France's Afghan evacuation operations will end Thursday -minister

1 minute read

French minister for European affairs Clement Beaune answers journalists as he arrives at a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - It is "very probable" that France's operations to evacuate its citizens and partners from Afghanistan will end on Thursday, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told C News TV.

Beaune also told C News on Wednesday that a new agreement regarding migration was needed between the European Union and Britain.

U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. troops in Afghanistan faced mounting danger as they pushed to complete evacuations by an Aug. 31 deadline, with aid agencies warning of a looming humanitarian crisis for the population left behind. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:04 AM UTC

U.S. VP Harris offers Vietnam support to counter Beijing in the South China Sea

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met Vietnam's top leaders on Wednesday, offering support in several key areas including the enhancement of its maritime security in an effort to counter Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Asia Pacific
Top Japanese adviser blasts IOC's Bach as wider COVID-19 curbs planned
Asia Pacific
Sydney hospitals battle coronavirus as daily infections hit record
Asia Pacific
S.Korea parliament committee votes to curb Google, Apple commission dominance
Asia Pacific
Stocks hold gains on easing Fed taper worries as Powell speech awaited