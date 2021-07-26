Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Vice President Harris could visit Vietnam, Singapore in August

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris could travel to Vietnam and Singapore in August, even as details of such a trip are not final yet, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Harris' agenda, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Harris recently visited Mexico and Guatemala with the aim of lowering migration from the region. During her trip she focused on issues such as economic development, food insecurity and women's issues.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis

