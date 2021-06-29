Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
VietJet plans to sell 15% stake, raise $300 mln via int'l bond sale

HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's budget airline VietJet Aviation (VJC.HM) is seeking shareholder approval for its plans to sell a stake of up to 15% via a private placement, and to raise $300 million through a bond sale on international markets, the company said on Tuesday.

VietJet said in a statement it is targetting a 20% rise in revenue this year to 21.9 trillion dong ($951.35 million), adding it will hold a shareholders' meeting later on Tuesday.

($1 = 23,020.0000 dong)

Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies

