A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

HANOI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam has approved the Hayat-Vax coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the seventh to be endorsed in the country.

The vaccine is manufactured in China and packaged in the United Arab Emirates, the government said in a statement.

Editing by Martin Petty

