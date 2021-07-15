Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Vietnam approves Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

HANOI, July 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam has approved the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) for emergency use, the sixth brand to be endorsed in the Southeast Asian country, as it seeks to expedite its inoculations programme amid its worst outbreak so far.

The health ministry in a statement said that in total, it had clinched deals and commitments for 124 million doses of different types of coronavirus vaccines to be delivered by the end of the year.

