Vietnam approves Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

HANOI, July 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam has approved the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) for emergency use, the sixth brand to be endorsed in the Southeast Asian country, as it seeks to expedite its inoculations programme amid its worst outbreak so far.

The health ministry in a statement said that in total, it had clinched deals and commitments for 124 million doses of different types of coronavirus vaccines to be delivered by the end of the year.

