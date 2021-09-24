Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Vietnam cuts gap between AstraZeneca vaccine shots in largest city

High school students leave their first day of class after the government eased nationwide lockdown during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong

HANOI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam will allow residents to have a smaller gap between AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country's virus epicentre Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry of health said on Friday.

People in the city of around 9 million people can now receive a second dose of the vaccine six weeks after the first, down from between 8 and 12 weeks, the ministry said in a statement.

