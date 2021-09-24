Vietnam cuts gap between AstraZeneca vaccine shots in largest city

High school students leave their first day of class after the government eased nationwide lockdown during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong

HANOI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam will allow residents to have a smaller gap between AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country's virus epicentre Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry of health said on Friday.

People in the city of around 9 million people can now receive a second dose of the vaccine six weeks after the first, down from between 8 and 12 weeks, the ministry said in a statement.

Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.