Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Vietnam denies subsidising tires, rejects U.S. finding

Reuters
2 minute read

Vietnam on Thursday denied a U.S. Commerce Department's finding that said the country's car and light truck tires are being unfairly subsidised due to a currency undervaluation.

"Vietnam doesn't dump nor subsidise its automobile tires for exports, and doesn't manipulate currency to gain unfair advantage in international trade," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said in an emailed statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said tires from Vietnam are being subsidised at a rate ranging from 6.23% to 7.89% through the conversion of U.S. dollars into Vietnamese dong at an undervalued exchange rate. read more

Hang said Vietnam will continue to work with the United States over the issue.

Last month, the U.S. Treasury Department refrained from formally branding Vietnam a currency manipulator. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:51 AM UTCHong Kong bans Tiananmen vigil for second year running, citing coronavirus

Hong Kong police cited coronavirus restrictions to ban for a second year running an annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist government's bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Asia PacificTaiwan sees 'political warfare' in dispute with China over vaccines
Asia PacificChina's industrial profits growth slows in April amid high commodity prices
Asia PacificVictoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling
Asia PacificIndonesia court gives hardline cleric jail term for flouting COVID-19 curbs