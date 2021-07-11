Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Vietnam to expand movement curbs as coronavirus cases hit record high

2 minute read

A man rides a bike on an empty street amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 31. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

HANOI, July 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam will impose movement restrictions in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho for 14 days starting on Monday, the government said on Sunday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its worst outbreak of the pandemic.

The city of 1.23 million people in the far south has reported seven infections over the past week, the government said in a statement.

After successfully containing the disease for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late April, with daily infections climbing to record levels.

The health ministry reported 1,953 new infections on Sunday, the seventh straight day of more than 1,000 cases, and exceeding Saturday's record of 1,853. Most of the cases were recorded in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicentre of the country's outbreak.

Vietnam has recorded 29,816 infections in total and 116 deaths - very low figures compared with some European nations, India and the United States.

The country has over the past week begun imposing restrictions on movement in major cities, including the economic hub of Ho Chi Minh and the capital Hanoi.

Editing by Hugh Lawson, London Editing Desk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:39 AM UTCAustralia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death, highest case number

Australia reported its first locally contracted COVID-19 death of the year on Sunday and a 2021 record 77 new cases of the virus in the state of New South Wales, which is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Asia PacificLeaders of N.Korea, China vow greater cooperation in face of foreign hostility -KCNA
Asia PacificTSMC, Foxconn say they are in process of signing deal for BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines
Asia PacificS.Korea new coronavirus cases dip from record high
Asia PacificVirus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns