Vietnam health ministry reports 7,913 new coronavirus infections

A woman wears a protective mask as she exercises on the street amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 31. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

HANOI, July 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported 7,913 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the fifth straight day the country has recorded more than 7,000 cases as it battles its largest and most difficult outbreak yet, the health ministry said.

Vietnam has reported a total of 114,260 cases so far, with at least 524 deaths. The country largely succeeded in suppressing virus in 2020, but has lately been hit with a fast-spreading outbreak, with around a third of its total cases recorded in just the last five days.

