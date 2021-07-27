Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Vietnam health ministry reports 7,913 new coronavirus infections

1 minute read

A woman wears a protective mask as she exercises on the street amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 31. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

HANOI, July 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported 7,913 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the fifth straight day the country has recorded more than 7,000 cases as it battles its largest and most difficult outbreak yet, the health ministry said.

Vietnam has reported a total of 114,260 cases so far, with at least 524 deaths. The country largely succeeded in suppressing virus in 2020, but has lately been hit with a fast-spreading outbreak, with around a third of its total cases recorded in just the last five days.

Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:31 PM UTCSix killed in landslide, flooding at Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

At least six Rohingya Muslims, including children, were killed and several injured on Tuesday after heavy monsoon rains triggered a landslide in refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, officials said.

Asia PacificMyanmar floods, coup, complicate growing COVID-19 outbreak
Asia PacificIMF cuts emerging Asia growth forecast on COVID-19 resurgence
Asia PacificSouth, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties
Asia PacificNATO secretary-general: NATO will continue to support Afghanistan