A health worker wearing a protective suit labels a sample tube at the National Convention Center, the venue for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

HANOI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry on Sunday reported 9,580 new COVID-19 infections, exceeding more than 9,000 new cases for a fourth day running, as the Southeast Asian country battles against its worst outbreak yet.