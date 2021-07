Vietnam to impose widespread curbs in largest city to tackle coronavirus

Tape blocks the entrance to a park, which is still closed even after the government eased nationwide lockdown during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong

HANOI, July 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam will impose restrictions at its commercial hub Ho Chi Minh city for 15 days starting Friday to tackle coronavirus outbreak, state media reported on Wednesday.

The move will "ensure the safety for people's health and life," Tuoi Tre newspaper cited the chairman of the city's People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong as saying.

The measures will instruct people to stay indoors unless necessary and bars gatherings of two people or more people. Public transport services will be halted, according to the report.

Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.