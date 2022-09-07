Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 12 - state media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

HANOI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - At least 12 people died and 40 others were injured in a fire at a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam, state media reported on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the bar in Binh Duong province on Tuesday night, according to the official Vietnam News Agency.

Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

