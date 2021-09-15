Vietnam minister sees 2021 GDP growth at 3.5%-4.0% -media

HANOI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product could grow between 3.5%-4.0% this year, well below the government's earlier target of 6.5%, the country's Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung was cited by state media as saying.

Dung said strict coronavirus restrictions had caused significant disruption to production and business activities, the official Vietnam News Agency reported on Wednesday.



