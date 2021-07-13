Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Vietnam to mix doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines - govt

A woman receives a vaccine as Vietnam starts its official rollout of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for health workers, at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

HANOI, July 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam will offer the coronavirus mRNA vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) as a second dose option for people first inoculated with the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine, its government said on Tuesday.

Vietnam's mass inoculation campaign is in its early stages, with less than 300,000 people fully vaccinated so far. It has so far used the AstraZeneca vaccine and last week took delivery of 97,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

