Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Vietnam to mix Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines - media

1 minute read

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are seen in the town of Ricany near Prague, Czech Republic, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

HANOI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry will offer the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) as a second dose option for people first inoculated with the Moderna (MRNA.O) vaccine, state media reported on Wednesday.

The ministry had approved the mixed regimen, which is due to low supplies of the Moderna vaccine. Both vaccines are of the Messenger RNA (mRNA) type.

Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:27 AM UTC

Japan PM contender Kishida targets income disparity; rival Takaichi launches bid

Japan should strive for a new form of capitalism to reduce income disparity that has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fumio Kishida, who hopes to become the next prime minister, said on Wednesday.

Asia Pacific
Australian media outlets liable for Facebook comments, court finds
Asia Pacific
Guarded reception for Taliban's new Afghan government in Asia, Europe
Asia Pacific
Fire kills 41 in overcrowded Indonesia prison block
Asia Pacific
Britain would have wanted diverse government in Afghanistan, says PM's spokesman