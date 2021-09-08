Vietnam to mix Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines - media

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are seen in the town of Ricany near Prague, Czech Republic, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

HANOI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry will offer the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) as a second dose option for people first inoculated with the Moderna (MRNA.O) vaccine, state media reported on Wednesday.

The ministry had approved the mixed regimen, which is due to low supplies of the Moderna vaccine. Both vaccines are of the Messenger RNA (mRNA) type.

