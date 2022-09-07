Vietnam PM says respects Russia relations, hopes to boost cooperation

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 13, 2022. Jose Luis Magana/Pool via REUTERS

HANOI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Wednesday Vietnam always respects its relationship with Russia, and hopes to further boost their cooperation.

Chinh was speaking virtually at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Communist Vietnam, which is keen to strengthen relations with Europe and the United States, remains one of Russia's closest partners in Asia, ties that were developed during the Soviet era.

Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty

