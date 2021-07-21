Vietnam produces first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - The first test batch of Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced in Vietnam, Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF and Vietnamese pharmaceutical firm VABIOTECH said on Wednesday.

The first validation samples taken from the produced batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control checks, the fund and the company said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra

