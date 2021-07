A health worker sprays disinfectants at a rapid testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside Hanoi, Vietnam July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI, July 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported 1,029 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a new daily record increase.

Most of the cases were in the southern economic hub Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Health said. It was the second successive day of more than 1,000 infections.

