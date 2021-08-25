Vietnam reports record 12,096 new COVID-19 cases, 335 deaths

A woman wears a protective mask as she exercises on the street amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 31. REUTERS/Thanh Hue/File Photo

HANOI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry reported a record 12,096 new COVID-19 cases and 348 deaths on Wednesday, most of which were detected in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicentre of the current outbreak.

The Southeast Asian country has so far recorded more than 380,000 cases and 9,349 deaths, 99.6% of which have been detected since May this year.

