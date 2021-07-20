Asia Pacific
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines
HANOI, July 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam has reached agreements on technology transfers for Russian and U.S. coronavirus vaccines, the government said in a statement, without elaborating.
Tuesday's statement also said Vietnam will receive 20 million more doses of the COVID-19 mRNA shot co-developed by U.S. company Pfizer (PFE.N) and Germany's BioNTech (22UAy.DE), raising the total to 51 million doses.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.