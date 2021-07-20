Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

HANOI, July 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam has reached agreements on technology transfers for Russian and U.S. coronavirus vaccines, the government said in a statement, without elaborating.

Tuesday's statement also said Vietnam will receive 20 million more doses of the COVID-19 mRNA shot co-developed by U.S. company Pfizer (PFE.N) and Germany's BioNTech (22UAy.DE), raising the total to 51 million doses.

Editing by Ed Davies

