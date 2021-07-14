Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Vietnam says Pfizer to provide additional 20 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

1 minute read

Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

HANOI, July 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry said on Wednesday that U.S. vaccine maker Pfizer (PFE.N) would provide an additional 20 million doses of its vaccine, co-developed with BioNTech (22UAy.DE), to administer to 12-18 year olds.

The additional supply would bring the number of doses to 47 million set to be delivered to Vietnam by the fourth quarter.

Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:23 AM UTCU.S. calls for ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims

The United States rejects China's "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea and stands with Southeast Asian nations faced with Beijing's "coercion", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Asia PacificThailand considering limits on AstraZeneca vaccine exports
Asia PacificS.Korea extends COVID curbs far and wide as new cases spike to record
Asia PacificTaliban claim control of key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan
Asia PacificPakistan bus blast kills 13, including nine Chinese -sources

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals and two Pakistani soldiers, were killed after a blast sent a bus plunging into a ravine in a remote region of northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters.