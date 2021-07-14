Vietnam says Pfizer to provide additional 20 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

HANOI, July 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry said on Wednesday that U.S. vaccine maker Pfizer (PFE.N) would provide an additional 20 million doses of its vaccine, co-developed with BioNTech (22UAy.DE), to administer to 12-18 year olds.

The additional supply would bring the number of doses to 47 million set to be delivered to Vietnam by the fourth quarter.

