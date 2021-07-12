Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia Pacific

Vietnam seeking 40 million more doses of Sputnik V vaccine

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

HANOI, July 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam will seek to secure 40 million more doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Monday, citing a government resolution.

Vietnamese T&T group will work directly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to finalise the deal, the report added. Vietnam has said it has procured 20 million doses of Sputnik V this year.

