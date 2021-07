A family wears protective masks as they ride a motorbike in the street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

HANOI, July 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported another new record in daily coronavirus infections on Monday, with 2,367 cases, its health ministry said.

The country has reported over 32,000 cases overall, with 123 deaths.

Editing by Martin Petty

