Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Vietnam to tighten grip on social media livestream activity

3 minute read

Facebook app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

HANOI, July 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's government is seeking to increase scrutiny of livestream content on social media such as Facebook (FB.O) and Google (GOOGL.O), in its latest move to rein in online activities it deems to be anti-state.

In a draft decree by the information and communications ministry, cross-border social media platforms operating in Vietnam must provide contact information of account operators with more than 10,000 followers or subscribers.

While the decree covers domestic social media operators such as Zalo, a home-grown social provider, most livestream videos are hosted on foreign platforms.

The ministry estimates the top 10 Vietnamese social media platforms have about 80 million users combined, while foreign competitors are dominant, with Facebook's 65 million users, YouTube's 60 million users and TikTok's 20 million.

"These platforms have not fully abided by Vietnamese laws," the ministry said.

"A lot of content posted there is disinformation, causing instability and frustration in the society and inequality between domestic and foreign companies."

Facebook and TikTok had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters, while Google did not immediately respond.

The ministry said people were increasingly using platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok to deliver their own news or provide false information.

The draft, which has yet to be approved, requires social media providers to block or remove flagged content within 24 hours upon "justified" requests by Vietnamese individuals and affected organisations.

Reuters reported last week social media "influencers" were more likely to be soldiers than celebrities, known as Force 47 and tasked with setting up, moderating and posting on pro-state Facebook groups, to correct "wrong views" online. read more

Vietnam has seen a major tightening of online content, with ramped up censorship of posts, culls on accounts spreading "wrong views" and frequent criticism by regulators of some global firms.

Its 2018 cybersecurity law requires foreign companies to set up local offices and store data in Vietnam. Facebook has said it does not store user data in the country.

Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:23 AM UTCU.S. calls for ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims

The United States rejects China's "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea and stands with Southeast Asian nations faced with Beijing's "coercion", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Asia PacificThailand considering regulating its AstraZeneca vaccine exports
Asia PacificS.Korea extends COVID curbs far and wide as new cases spike to record
Asia PacificTaliban claims to control key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan
Asia PacificPakistan bus blast kills 10, including six Chinese -sources

At least 10 people, including at least six Chinese nationals and two Pakistani soldiers, were killed in a blast targeting a bus in a remote region of northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters, adding that the toll could rise.