Vietnam warns industrial hub Binh Duong to see 50,000 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's industrial province of Binh Duong is expected to record around 50,000 more coronavirus infections over the next two weeks, the government said on Thursday.

The province neighbouring Ho Chi Minh City is an epicentre of the country's recent surge in cases and the new infections would raise its total cases to over 130,000, according to the statement on the government's web site.

