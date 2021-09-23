Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Vietnam willing to share information with China for its bid to join CPTPP

1 minute read

Vietnamese foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at a news conference in Hanoi, Vietnam July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam said on Thursday it is willing to share its experience and information with China for the world's second largest economy's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

"The CPTPP is an open free trade agreement," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press briefing.

Vietnam is a member of the CPTPP, which is a free trade agreement that also links Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru and Singapore.

"Vietnam will consult with other CPTPP members on the recent requests to join this agreement," Hang said in her comment on a request to join the trade pact from Taiwan.

Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:04 AM UTC

U.S. court orders Facebook to release anti-Rohingya content records for genocide case

A U.S. federal judge has ordered Facebook to release records of accounts connected to anti-Rohingya violence in Myanmar that the social media giant had shut down, rejecting its argument about protecting privacy as "rich with irony".

Asia Pacific
Melbourne anti-lockdown protests fizzle out as daily cases hit pandemic high
Asia Pacific
Taiwan jets scramble again as China air force enters air defence zone
Asia Pacific
Australia's Commonwealth Bank mocks Apple's 'pro-competition' claim
Asia Pacific
Japan pub-chain leader urges new PM to help eateries hit by COVID-19