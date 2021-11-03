Asia Pacific
Vietnam's Bamboo Airways signs 1.73 bln euro supply deal with GE, Safran JV
HANOI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Bamboo Airways on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with a joint venture between General Electric (GE.N) and Safran SA (SAF.PA) for the purchase of aircraft engines and equipment worth up to 1.73 billion euros ($2 billion).
The joint venture, CFM International, will supply LEAP-1A engines and equipment for Bamboo Airways’ fleets of Airbus A321NEO and Boeing 787-9 aircraft under the deal signed in Paris in the presence of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
($1 = 0.8645 euros)
