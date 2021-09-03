Asia Pacific
Vietnam's biggest city proposes Sept 15 economic restart after lockdown
HANOI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coronavirus epicentre Ho Chi Minh City is proposing to resume its economic activities from Sept. 15 after a strict lockdown, in a shift from its "Zero-COVID-19" containment strategy, according to a draft proposal from the city.
The city of 9 million people is targeting the full vaccination of its citizens by the end of this year, according to the draft seen by Reuters, which has yet to be endorsed.
