A woman wears a protective mask as she exercises on the street amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 31. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

HANOI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's capital Hanoi will extend its coronavirus restrictions for another 15 days until Aug. 22, the state Vietnam News Agency reported on Friday, following the discovery of new clusters of infections in the city over recent days.

