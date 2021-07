Do Thi Kim Dung, 41, and her son Nguyen Dinh Thanh, 11, get ready before his first day back to primary school after the government eased nationwide lockdown during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong

HANOI, July 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, the epicentre of the country's worst COVID-19 outbreak to date, will extend its current lockdown measures until August 1, state media reported on Friday.