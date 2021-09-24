Skip to main content

Vietnam's Vabiotech to start commercial production of Sputnik V vaccine

Vials labeled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine", March 24, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic

HANOI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Vietnamese pharmaceutical company Vabiotech plans to start commercial production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in days, using semi-finished material shipped from Russia, a company spokesman said on Friday.

"The test batch we produced earlier has met Russia's quality requirements," the spokesman Pham Duy Long said by telephone, adding the company aimed to produce more than 1 million doses in the first month, and gradually increase its capacity.

