Vitol plans electric-hybrid bunker tankers for Singapore

Singapore, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Vitol's Singaporean bunker operations company, V-Bunkers, has placed an order to build two electric-hybrid bunker tankers to be deployed at the world's largest marine refuelling hub in Singapore, the company said in a statement.

The investment, aimed at reducing carbon emissions within the port, will mark the first use of emissions-reducing Energy Storage Systems (ESS) technology in Singapore for bunker tankers, Vitol said in a statement on Friday.

"We support Singapore's aspirations to be a leader in maritime decarbonisation and we look forward to using these new craft to even more efficiently deliver bunkers," said Mike Muller, head of Vitol Asia.

Global shipping, which transports about 90% of global trade, accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and the sector is under growing pressure to get cleaner. read more

Delivery of the first of the two bunker tankers is expected in the second half of 2022, Vitol said.

Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.