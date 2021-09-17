Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Vitol plans electric-hybrid bunker tankers for Singapore

1 minute read

Singapore, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Vitol's Singaporean bunker operations company, V-Bunkers, has placed an order to build two electric-hybrid bunker tankers to be deployed at the world's largest marine refuelling hub in Singapore, the company said in a statement.

The investment, aimed at reducing carbon emissions within the port, will mark the first use of emissions-reducing Energy Storage Systems (ESS) technology in Singapore for bunker tankers, Vitol said in a statement on Friday.

"We support Singapore's aspirations to be a leader in maritime decarbonisation and we look forward to using these new craft to even more efficiently deliver bunkers," said Mike Muller, head of Vitol Asia.

Global shipping, which transports about 90% of global trade, accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and the sector is under growing pressure to get cleaner. read more

Delivery of the first of the two bunker tankers is expected in the second half of 2022, Vitol said.

Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:13 AM UTC

Candidates for Japan PM want to fight income disparities

Candidates vying to become Japan's next prime minister launched their campaigns on Friday, promising to restore popular trust in the ruling party by tackling issues such as income disparity, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

Asia Pacific
Sydney pilots home quarantine as Australia looks to reopen border
Asia Pacific
Australia agrees to increased U.S. air deployments after sub deal
Asia Pacific
Singapore plans to improve worker dormitories after virus outbreak
Asia Pacific
Taiwan, wanting to join Pacific trade pact, questions China's 'sudden' application