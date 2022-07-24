Western Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts -weather agency

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - A volcano on Japan's western major island of Kyushu, called Sakurajima, erupted at about 8:05 p.m. (1105 GMT) on Sunday, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

No details were immediately available from JMA.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.