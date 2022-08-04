1 minute read
White House condemns Chinese launch of missiles near Taiwan
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday condemned China's decision to launch live missiles near Taiwan as "irresponsible" and said it expected Beijing would continue to react in the coming days to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"Beijing's provocative actions are significant escalation and its long standing attempt to change the status quo," national security spokesperson John Kirby told a briefing.
