White House says Biden to discuss cyber threat from North Korea with South Korean leader
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-Yeol the broader threat posed by North Korea in the cyber domain during an upcoming trip to Asia, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
Speaking at a White House briefing, Sullivan said Washington remained concerned about the possibility of North Korea conducting another nuclear test.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Writing by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chris Reese
