Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

White House says no increased violence against U.S. troops in Afghanistan

1 minute read
1/2

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The Pentagon is overseeing an orderly withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and the United States has not seen an increase in violence directed against its troops in the country in the past year, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Psaki told a news briefing that while there had been increased attacks on Afghan forces and the government compared with a year ago "we have not seen an increase in attacks on our military or presence since February 2020."

Reporting by Nandita Bose, Steve Holland, Lisa Lambert, Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:44 AM UTCFirst person charged under Hong Kong's national security law pleads not guilty

The first person charged under the national security law in Hong Kong pleaded not guilty as his trial began on Wednesday, almost a year after he was accused of driving his motorbike into officers at a rally while carrying a flag with a protest slogan.

Asia PacificN.Korea say it is not considering any contact with the U.S. -KCNA
Asia PacificTurkey says it will not send more troops to Afghanistan for airport security
Asia PacificWhat people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily
Asia PacificUSITC says tires from Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam hurt U.S. industry