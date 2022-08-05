1 minute read
White House says U.S. has nothing to rectify over Taiwan
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that the United States had nothing to rectify regarding U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, following demands from Beijing that Washington fix its "mistakes." read more
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a briefing that it would like to see tensions with China come down immediately but that Beijing's move to suspend some communication channels was irresponsible.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael Martina; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.