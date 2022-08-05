White House says U.S. has nothing to rectify over Taiwan

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu before boarding a plane at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that the United States had nothing to rectify regarding U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, following demands from Beijing that Washington fix its "mistakes." read more

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a briefing that it would like to see tensions with China come down immediately but that Beijing's move to suspend some communication channels was irresponsible.

