WHO concerned about COVID-19 in Afghanistan as jabs slow

A patient suffering from COVID-19 receives treatment at the Afghan-Japan Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kabul, Afghanistan June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

GENEVA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is worried about the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taliban advance has slowed vaccinations, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic also told a U.N. briefing that the chaos at Kabul airport, where thousands of people are trying to flee the Taliban, was slowing deliveries of medical supplies.

Reporting by Emma Farge, writing by Emma Thomasson

