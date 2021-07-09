Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
WHO concerned about worsening access in Afghanistan

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021.REUTERS/Parwiz

GENEVA, July 9 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is concerned about worsening access to provide life-saving medicines and supplies in Afghanistan and attacks on health care facilities, as Afghan forces fight Taliban insurgents, a WHO official said on Friday.

Rick Brennan, WHO regional emergencies director for its Eastern Mediterranean regional office, said that aid supplies would arrive next week including 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and oxygen concentrators.

"It is a terribly concerning situation and it's very fluid right now," Brennan, speaking from Cairo, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. "We are concerned about our lack of access to be able to provide essential medicines and supplies and we are concerned about attacks on health care."

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge;

