WHO not yet notified of North Korea COVID outbreak, it says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chairs a Worker's Party meeting on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 12, 2022. KCNA via REUTERS

GENEVA, May 12 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization official said on Thursday the U.N. global health agency had yet to receive any formal notification of North Korea's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak. read more

"WHO is yet to receive an official report from the Ministry of Health, DPR Korea, about the confirmed COVID-19 case being reported in the media," the WHO's country representative Edwin Salvador said in an email to Reuters.

"WHO is in touch with the national IHR (International Health Regulations) focal person and other Ministry of Health officials."

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jon Boyle

