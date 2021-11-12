Asia Pacific
WHO says million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition
1 minute read
GENEVA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday.
"It's an uphill battle as starvation grips the country," Margaret Harris told Geneva-based journalists by telephone from the capital Kabul. "The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan."
Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Williams
