Wife of former Malaysian PM found guilty of corruption

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to attend a verdict hearing in a corruption case against her, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Thursday found Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, guilty of three counts of bribery.

Rosmah, who pleaded not guilty, was charged for soliciting and receiving bribes to help a company win a $279 million solar power supply contract.

($1 = 4.4860 ringgit)

