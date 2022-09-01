1 minute read
Wife of former Malaysian PM found guilty of corruption
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Thursday found Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, guilty of three counts of bribery.
Rosmah, who pleaded not guilty, was charged for soliciting and receiving bribes to help a company win a $279 million solar power supply contract.
($1 = 4.4860 ringgit)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.