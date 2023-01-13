Woman critical after avalanche near ski resort in Japan's Hokkaido















TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A foreign woman has been critically injured in an avalanche at Mount Yotei near a popular ski resort on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, local media reported on Friday.

The woman, who was at site with about 10 other people, is not showing any vital signs, broadcaster NHK reported, citing a person who made an emergency call.

Mount Yotei is one of Hokkaido's most famous mountains and is a popular outdoor activity spot.

