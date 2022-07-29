1 minute read
World Bank says no new plans for financing for Sri Lanka
July 29 (Reuters) - The World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The World Bank stressed that Sri Lanka needs to enact structural reforms that focus on economic stabilization and address the root structural causes that led to the crisis.
Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger
