World Bank says no new plans for financing for Sri Lanka

People stand next to their empty cylinders as they wait in a queue to buy domestic cooking gas, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

July 29 (Reuters) - The World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The World Bank stressed that Sri Lanka needs to enact structural reforms that focus on economic stabilization and address the root structural causes that led to the crisis.

