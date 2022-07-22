World Court rejects Myanmar's objections, Rohingya genocide case will proceed

An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

THE HAGUE, July 22 (Reuters) - World Court judges on Friday dismissed objections by Myanmar to a genocide case brought against it for its treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority, paving the way for the case to proceed.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson

