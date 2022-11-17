Xi tells Marcos stability on South China Sea issues key to good bilateral ties

[1/2] Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS















BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told Philippines counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr at a meeting on Thursday that the strength of bilateral ties hinged on stable relations at sea, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xi was referring to disputes over areas of the South China Sea that have plagued relations between Beijing and Manila.

CCTV said Xi also told Marcos on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok that the two countries need to stick to amicable negotiations to resolve differences over South China Sea issues.

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista Editing by Mark Heinrich











